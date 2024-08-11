Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

When the Cleveland Browns take the field for their second preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, they’ll do so without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection, however, is expected to get the bulk of the reps with the Browns’ first-team offense during this week’s joint practices against the Minnesota Vikings.

“He’ll get the vast majority of the reps; again, not playing in the game on Saturday night, so he’ll get his work done versus them in a controlled setting,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Sunday, according to the team’s official website. While he has been practicing on a regular basis throughout training camp, Watson also didn’t play in Cleveland’s preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night. The Browns lost the game 23-10, with Jameis Winston getting the start at quarteback and Tyler Huntley and Dorian Thompson-Robinson playing in relief. Additionally on Sunday, Stefanski confirmed to reporters that Watson has been cleared for full contact as he continues to recover from a fracture to the glenoid bone in his throwing shoulder that brought his 2023 season to an end after six games. The Clemson product has yet to return to Pro Bowl form after being acquired by the Browns in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans ahead of the 2022 season, in which he was suspended for the first 11 games after violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy following several allegations of sexual misconduct.

