The Cleveland Browns had some of the worst quarterback play in all of football this past season. And one Browns star on the defensive side of the ball is ready to see his team make a significant change for the better to the incredibly important position.

The Browns of course tried to get a long-term option at the position when they brought in Deshaun Watson. But unfortunately, that move has only made matters worse.

Watson is now expected to miss at least a portion of the 2025-26 season after rupturing his Achilles last week. So clearly, their quarterback situation needs a massive boost in some fashion.

In a conversation with TMZ earlier this week, Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward made it clear that he believes that the Browns organization “needs a great quarterback”, whether that be someone emerging within the organization or elsewhere.

“Yeah, I think we need a great quarterback,” said Ward. “The NFL, that’s what it starts with. It starts with that quarterback position. Once you get that solidified, the rest of the team is going to follow. I don’t think we’re too far off. We just need to solidify that position.”

It’s truthfully hard to argue with Ward’s stance on the matter. This past season, the Browns had the most interceptions thrown of any team in football. And it’s not like the offense was moving the ball all that well either.

Luckily, the Browns do have a chance to bring in a young quarterback to potentially help revive an organization in desperate need of just that.

In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Browns have the No. 2 pick, meaning that would have a chance at bringing in one of the top quarterback prospects in the draft like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders depending on what the Tennessee Titans do with the No. 1 pick.

Only time will tell whether the Browns do indeed opt to go in that direction.

But if they don’t, they may very well be risking alienating some of their premiere talent on defense like Ward or potentially even Myles Garrett with another year of offensive struggles.