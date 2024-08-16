Bo Nix Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Heading into Week 2 of the NFL preseason, the Denver Broncos have still not named a starting quarterback for the start of the regular season. But on Friday, the team decided to give rookie quarterback Bo Nix a big opportunity to potentially win the starting job.

Currently, the Broncos have a three-way quarterback battle for the starting gig between Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham, and Zach Wilson. And while Stidham and Wilson are the more experienced players, Nix seemingly has the inside track to earn the starting job.

On Friday, it was revealed that Bo Nix will be starting in the team’s second preseason game on Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers.

The Broncos organization selected Nix with the No. 12 overall pick, a pick at the time that some draft experts saw as a bit of a reach.

However, a number of reports out of training camp have been quite complimentary of Nix as the future of the Broncos organization.

If Nix plays well in Sunday’s game, we could very well see the Broncos name Nix the Day 1 starter for the regular season. So for one reason or another, Sunday’s game should be an incredibly important one.

