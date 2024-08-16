Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into Week 2 of the NFL preseason, the Denver Broncos have still not named a starting quarterback for the start of the regular season. But on Friday, the team decided to give rookie quarterback Bo Nix a big opportunity to potentially win the starting job.

Currently, the Broncos have a three-way quarterback battle for the starting gig between Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham, and Zach Wilson. And while Stidham and Wilson are the more experienced players, Nix seemingly has the inside track to earn the starting job.

On Friday, it was revealed that Bo Nix will be starting in the team’s second preseason game on Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers.

The #Broncos will start rookie Bo Nix in Sunday night’s preseason game against the #Packers, giving him a great opportunity to potentially lock up the QB1 spot. He will be followed by Jarrett Stidham and then Zach Wilson. pic.twitter.com/g55iDEc6pP — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 16, 2024

The Broncos organization selected Nix with the No. 12 overall pick, a pick at the time that some draft experts saw as a bit of a reach.

However, a number of reports out of training camp have been quite complimentary of Nix as the future of the Broncos organization.

Bo Nix is a stud. He operates in this Sean Payton offense like a veteran. It would be a surprise if he’s not starter week 1.

Zach Wilson is also having a great camp with the Denver. Strong arm, his throws on time, asking good questions. One coach told me he is rejuvenated. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) August 16, 2024

If Nix plays well in Sunday’s game, we could very well see the Broncos name Nix the Day 1 starter for the regular season. So for one reason or another, Sunday’s game should be an incredibly important one.

