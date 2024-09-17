Aug 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet sits on an equipment trunk during the game against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers have gotten off to as good a start as they could’ve hoped for.

The Steelers are 2-0 with both wins coming on the road, scratching out tough victories against the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like everyone in the locker room is happy with how the early part of the season is panning out.

According to Pittsburgh-based Steelers media company Blitzburgh, second-year offensive lineman Broderick Jones is unhappy with his role in the team’s offense, and he’s not afraid to let it be known.

Jones spoke with the media after the Steelers’ win over the Falcons.

“If not starting I really don’t feel like I should be playing. It’s really not a big factor for me,” Jones said.

Jones was absent from the starting lineup in Sunday’s contest, replaced by rookie Troy Fautanu, who looked impressive for such a young player.

It’s worth noting that Jones did get to show what he could do on the field, albeit briefly. In Jones’ only game action of the day, he committed three penalties, one of which wiped away a huge play downfield from quarterback Justin Fields to wide receiver George Pickens.

Jones was benched after his third penalty and didn’t return to the field. Now that Tomlin knows Jones feels he’s better used as a starter it’ll be interesting to see if he’s inserted back into the starting lineup, or if the team decides to move on from the disgruntled player.

The Steelers’ next game is this upcoming Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

