The NFL season kicked off Thursday night in a clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens in Arrowhead Stadium. The game came down to the wire. The Chiefs narrowly escaped with a victory after a last-second Ravens touchdown was overturned due to the receiver having a foot on the line.

However, during the game, something interesting caught the attention of a prominent media figure in the sports world. Jason Whitlock noticed that, unlike Taylor Swift, the famous singer and girlfriend of Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce, Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Patrick Mahomes, didn’t get much screen time.

Whitlock took to social media to call this out.

Has NBC shown or talked about Brittany Mahomes? Or is it now illegal to acknowledge her? — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) September 6, 2024

While he doesn’t mention it explicitly, it’s pretty clear that Whitlock is insinuating that NBC was not showing Brittany Mahomes due to her apparent support of Donald Trump, which Trump thanked her for in a social media post earlier this week.

“I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country,” Trump said on Truth Social.

Even if NBC decided not to show her for her political views, Brittany Mahomes was still there to support her husband and watch him secure the win.

