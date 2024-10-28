Credit: Akron Beacon Journal

The Jacksonville Jaguars are having a disappointing season, and it’s likely going to be even harder to get things back on track moving forward.

In a loss to the Green Bay Packers that saw the Jags downed on a last-second field goal, wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. went down with a chest/rib injury. Unfortunately, there’s a chance that the injury will lead to Thomas Jr. missing significant time.

“Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. could miss 2-4 weeks with a chest/rib injury suffered Sunday, per sources. Scans today will determine full extent and next steps, though. Thomas is also getting a second opinion. The star rookie ranks tied for sixth in the NFL with 573 yards,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Monday.

Fans reacted to the development online.

“Dang nothing can go right for the Jags this season. Hope him and Kirk heal up soon,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Jags should draft another WR1 and give Trevor something he never had has a pro!” one fan added.

“Gabe Davis WR1 is nasty work. The Jags need to move to London,” one fan added as if moving across the pond would solve anything.

Things are going from bad to hopeless in Jacksonville. Hopefully, the medical scans won’t lead to a worst-case situation for Thomas Jr.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

[Jeremy Fowler]