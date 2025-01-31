Aug 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Buffalo Bills helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills cannot seem to get the monkey that is Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs off their back. It seemed as if this would finally be the year that the Bills managed to beat the Chiefs in the playoffs after they were the only team that beat Kansas City’s starters in the regular season.

Unfortunately, when the franchises met in the AFC Championship, the Chiefs left as the victors with a tightly contested 32-29 win.

Now, Bills general manager Brandon Beane is tasked with evaluating the roster and seeing where improvement is needed to ensure that the Bills are in a position to slay their demons next season.

When it came to one integral part of Buffalo’s offense, Beane did not mince words.

“I would say, probably was a little disappointed in the return from the injury,” Beane said of rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman via the team’s official website, who suffered a wrist injury mid-season.

“I did not see the same player down the stretch from a physicality, some of the things that he needs to use his size. Some of that is youth, some of that is, I’m not sure how many injuries he’s had to overcome in-season and come back.

“That takes a certain experience level, how to deal with an injury and how to return.”

Beane hasn’t given up on Coleman though.

“He has a skill set that we think will play well in this offense, but it’s up to him,” Beane said. “He’s going to have to work very hard this offseason, him and Josh continue to work on that rapport together.

“But I’m optimistic that he’ll do those things, and that we’ll see him continue to improve going into Year 2.”

It’ll be interesting to see how the young receiver responds in his second year in the league.