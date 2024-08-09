Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos selected former Oregon Ducks star Bo Nix in the first round of the NFL Draft earlier this year. As he now competes for the starting role following the departure of Russell Wilson, it sounds like he is gaining more confidence in his ability to function in the offense and lead the team.

During a recent press conference, Bo Nix explained that the game has “started to slow down a little bit” in terms of adjusting from the college level to the professional level.

“It’s starting to be kind of second nature as far as play calling, getting in and out the huddle, operation and that sort of thing,” Nix said according to Pro Football Talk.

“I think the game has started to slow down a little bit. I’ve started to feel very comfortable with the base install. There are a lot more plays that I’m comfortable with than not, so that definitely helps. The more I see on defense the better it’s going to get for me I think moving forward.”

Nix will get his chance to make his preseason debut with the Denver Broncos on Sunday when they take on the Indianapolis Colts.

