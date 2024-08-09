Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie quarterback Bo Nix is in a three-way quarterback battle to earn the Denver Broncos starting quarterback job this offseason along with Jarrett Stidham and former New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. However, as a rookie, he will begin that battle at the bottom of the depth chart, though he doesn’t seem all that worried about that.

Bo Nix was listed as the team’s third-string quarterback on the first official depth chart released by the team this week, behind Jarrett Stidham at the top and Zach Wilson at second string. During a recent press conference, Nix was asked his thoughts on the decision to list him last on the depth chart, and he clearly was not bothered by the move.

Nix responded to the question by insisting that he “couldn’t care less” about being listed third.

It’s not exactly surprising that Nix will begin the preseason at the bottom of the depth chart, considering head coach Sean Payton has a history of listing rookie quarterbacks at the bottom of the depth chart on the initial release.

It’s clear that Nix will still have a chance to earn his spot and potentially even emerge as the starter this preseason.

[Pro Football Talk]