The Buffalo Bills are having a rough time this week.

The Bills opened their week with a blowout 35-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on national television, and now they’re going to be without one of their star players for some time.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday that the Buffalo defense was dealt a major blow.

“Von Miller of the Buffalo Bills is suspended four games without pay for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, it was announced today.”

This comes at a brutal time for the Bills’ defense, as they had major weaknesses exposed as quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens seemed capable of moving the ball at will against Buffalo in the early parts of the game.

Fans online took to social media to weigh in on the suspension.

“Im really glad that the NFL has remained consistent in their approach of the personal conduct policy to people like Tyreek Hill and Rashee Rice,” a fan said on Twitter.

“That’s tough news for the Bills and for Von Miller. Hopefully, he can bounce back strong after his time away!” someone added.

“Personal conduct policies must always be followed no matter what,” a fan said.

The NFL is taking its Personal Conduct Policy extremely seriously. It’ll be interesting to see how Buffalo responds after losing such a major part of its defense.