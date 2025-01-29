Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills are searching for answers. The Bills and star quarterback Josh Allen reached the AFC Championship, where they ran into Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs again.

Unfortunately for Buffalo, Sunday’s 32-29 loss marked the fourth time that Allen has fallen to Mahomes and the Chiefs in the playoffs.

Many are beginning to wonder if the Bills will ever have what it takes to defeat Kansas City in the postseason or whether a serious change needs to be made. In light of the playoff failures, Allen doubled down on support for his coach.

“This is gonna sound weird, I’m just so proud of coach,” Allen said, via Pro Football Talk. “I don’t know why he’s not recognized more in the awards stuff. That’s the cruddy thing about it.

“But time in and time out, he’s got us in position. . . . We’re fighting to get over that hump, and he gives his life to this. He’s so committed to doing whatever it takes.”

It appears McDermott and Allen are both going to be around for the considerable future, and they aren’t the only ones. Buffalo has resigned someone else who’ll lead to more consistency in the quarterback room heading into next season.

“Bills re-sign Shane Buechele to a one-year deal,” reported PFT on Wednesday.

It’ll be interesting to see what other changes Buffalo makes.