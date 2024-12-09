Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick wants to return to coaching, but it does not seem like anyone in the NFL wants him.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, no teams with open head coaching positions have reached out to Bill Belichick as they try to fill their vacancies, leaving him “very surprised.”

“As explained during Sunday’s Football Night in America, Belichick is (I’m told) ‘very surprised’ that he has yet to hear from NFL teams about coaching in 2025,” Florio wrote.

“Currently, three jobs are vacant — the Jets, Saints, and Bears. None, we’re told, have reached out to Belichick.”

This may explain why Belichick is reportedly considering a move to college football.

Last week, it was revealed that Belichick had interviewed for the head coaching role with the North Carolina Tar Heels.

According to Pat Forde and Albert Breer of Yahoo Sports, Belichick’s interest in coaching at the collegiate level is sincere.

“Sources tell SI that Belichick, who won six Super Bowls as coach of the New England Patriots, definitely wants to coach again in 2025 after sitting out this season. His interest was believed to be centered on a return to the NFL—which still could be in play—but multiple sources say Belichick has been in discussions with North Carolina for several days and has a genuine interest in the college game,” Breer and Forde reported for Yahoo on Friday.

While it’s possible that another NFL head coaching vacancy may arise, for now, it seems Belichick’s best opportunity to return to coaching could be at the college level.

Needless to say, it’s a pretty horrible situation for Belichick to receive no offers after all he has accomplished as a head coach, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“You can’t miss on so many draft picks, have such an intense demand of your players, and take so much of the fun out of it if you aren’t winning. And he really hasn’t done much of that without Brady. I can see why teams wouldn’t want him if he’s wanting any roster control at all,” one fan wrote on X.

“The NFL season isn’t even finished yet. I wouldn’t expect any teams to make any moves right now except for college,” someone else wrote.

“Ageism is a terrible thing,” another person added.

“I’m not surprised at all. Bill Belichick has a good football mind, but can he adapt to handling today’s players differently? Under Robert Kraft, he could do whatever he wanted because the Patriots were winning. Whichever team hires him now concedes to his way of doing things,” someone else added.

“I don’t know why he’s surprised. NFL teams know about Belichick in the NFL without Tom Brady as his QB,” another person said.

“Yeah, he shouldn’t be surpirsed,” someone else added.

Time will tell how this situation unfolds in the coming weeks and months.

