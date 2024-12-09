Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick is looking for a new coaching job after parting ways with the New England Patriots at the end of last season, but it does not sound like anyone in the NFL is interested in hiring him.

According to a report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, no teams with job openings have reached out to Bill Belichick, leaving him “very surprised.”

“As explained during Sunday’s Football Night in America, Belichick is (I’m told) ‘very surprised’ that he has yet to hear from NFL teams about coaching in 2025,” Florio wrote for Pro Football Talk.

“Currently, three jobs are vacant — the Jets, Saints, and Bears. None, we’re told, have reached out to Belichick.”

This likely plays a role in why Belichick has interest in coaching at the college level.

Last week, news broke that Belichick had interviewed for the head coaching position with the North Carolina Tar Heels.

And according to a report from Pat Forde and Albert Breer of Yahoo Sports, Belichick’s interest in the coaching at the college level is genuine.

“Sources tell SI that Belichick, who won six Super Bowls as coach of the New England Patriots, definitely wants to coach again in 2025 after sitting out this season. His interest was believed to be centered on a return to the NFL—which still could be in play—but multiple sources say Belichick has been in discussions with North Carolina for several days and has a genuine interest in the college game,” Breer and Forde reported for Yahoo on Friday.

Of course, there is always a chance that another head coaching job opens up, but for now it looks like Belichick’s best option at returning to coaching is at the college level.

We’ll have to see how this whole situation plays out over the next several weeks and months.

