Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is widely regarded by most to be one of the best coaches in the history of football. And now that he has departed from the NFL in favor of a college coaching job, he is starting to share the formula to all of his success at the highest level.

Belichick, who will coach for the North Carolina Tar Heels this coming season, formed perhaps the greatest dynasty in all of sports over the course of his 24 year tenure in New England.

Countless of his proteges have attempted to replicate his system of ruling teams with an iron fist like Belichick did. But none have been able to come anywhere close to what he has accomplished.

Now that he no longer coaches in the NFL, Belichick is starting to write a book that details just how he was able to turn around one of the worst franchises in football into a perennial powerhouse.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Belichick’s book, which he is calling “The Art of Winning: Lessons from a Life in Football”, is set to be released this coming May.

Naturally, football fans took notice of this announcement and appear to be quite excited to read it.

“Definitely going to purchase a copy of this,” one fan wrote on X.

“The new encyclopedia for sports. Buying,” another fan wrote.

Naturally, there were some critics who also took to social media to claim that all of Belichick’s success stems from Tom Brady.

“Lesson #1 luck into the greater QB of all time,” wrote another fan on X.

“Every page: Draft Tom Brady,” wrote another Belichick hater.

Belichick obviously has plenty of wisdom when it comes to winning in the NFL. So this should be a fun read for anyone who wants to get into the mind of one of the all-time greats of coaching.