Clock management issues continue to persist across football, and Bill Belichick can’t believe it.

The legendary Belichick, now the head coach at the University of North Carolina, joined The Pat McAfee Show on Friday and discussed some questionable moves that Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris made.

Morris’ Falcons faced the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football and Morris didn’t use his timeouts. This “mystified” Belichick, who went on a rant about how big of an issue clock management continues to be throughout the sport.

“It’s mystifying. What I always tried to do was, you have three timeouts in a two-minute situation. You use your first timeout between two minutes and one minute, you use your second timeout between a minute and 30 seconds, and then you use your third timeout somewhere under 30 seconds. That wasn’t an absolute rule, but it was a rule of thumb,” Belichick explained.

“You didn’t want to have two timeouts with 20 seconds to go, and you didn’t want to use two timeouts in the first 30 seconds of a two-minute situation where you didn’t need to.”

Belichick is probably just as confused as the rest of us sometimes. NFL head coachs are paid millions of dollars, and these franchises are billion-dollar organizations. Sometimes they can’t even make the simplest decisions look easy.

It is, indeed, pretty mystifying.

We’ll see if Week 18 brings any other confusing decisions.

