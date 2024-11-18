Feb 12, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Beyonce Knowles poses in the photo room with her awards during the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Netflix faced difficulties while broadcasting the boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Pual. Fans were disappointed after the match continually cut out and froze to buffer.

This has led to concerns that Netflix will have similar issues on Christmas Day when it is set to stream two NFL games. In hopes of avoiding another disaster, the streaming service is trying to win over the good grace of fans.

The streaming service announced that megastar Beyonce will perform the halftime show for the game between the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens in Houston.

BEYONCÉ NFL Halftime Show – Ravens vs Texans Christmas Day on Netflix

Fans reacted on social media to the news that the streaming service was bringing Beyonce into its mess.

“Surely we will get to watch the entire performance,” one fan said sarcastically on Twitter.

“Beyoncé fans will track down every person at Netflix if this stream buffers for even a millisecond,” one fan added.

“Y’all couldn’t handle the audience for a youtuber fighting a fifty eight year old man at midnight but okay,” one fan added.

“I know one thing… that live streaming connection better stay strong OR ELSE,” one fan added.

“None of this makes sense… a halftime show for a regular game on Netflix?!” one fan added.

Hopefully, Beyoncé can perform and fans will be able to view it without any problems, but if the Tyson fight was anything to judge by, that won’t be the case.