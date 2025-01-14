Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears are looking for a head coach with sufficient experience in leading and developing young quarterback Caleb Williams. Williams’s first season in the NFL saw the Bears go 5-12 and many fear his development was stunted throughout the campaign.

With the dismissal of head coach Matt Eberflus mid-season, the Bears are hard on the trail for the next guy, and one very intriguing name became available on Monday. The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with Mike McCarthy, and Chicago is very interested in taking the next steps, per one NFL insider.

“The Bears will interview former Packers and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on Wednesday for their vacant head coach job, source tells (NFL on CBS),” reported Jonathan Jones on Tuesday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Are the insistent upon hiring another coach who has famously demonstrated poor time management,” one fan wanted to know on Twitter.

“He is the modern day Jeff Fisher/John Fox. Retread who is the definition of a mediocre coach. I would be beyond furious if my team hired him,” another fan offered.

“Check in on your friends who are Bears fans, they might need it… I certainly do,” one Bears fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if McCarthy has another Super Bowl in him after winning one earlier in his career with Aaron Rodgers.