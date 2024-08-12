Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Legendary college football and NFL football coach Barry Switzer is clearly not in favor of transgender women competing in women’s sports.

During a recent interview on OutKick’s “Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich,” Barry Switzer did not hold back his opinions on transgender athletes as he made it clear that he thinks it’s “ridiculous” to allow transgender women to compete in women’s sports, and he thinks there are “hundreds of millions of people” who agree with him.

“What the [heck]. You think I have. … [Heck] yes. [Heck] yeah I don’t want their [behind] in there. It doesn’t make sense,” Switzer told Dan Dakich. “Ain’t that something. It just upsets the [heck] out of me. You know I’m just one guy out there that if you ask if they belong out there, [heck] no they don’t belong there.

“No, not at all. I don’t support that, and millions of people like me don’t support that. Hundreds of millions of people like me don’t support that. That’s ridiculous that we have that.”

Switzer won three national championships at the college level as the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners and he won one Super Bowl as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys following the 1995 season.

[Fox News]