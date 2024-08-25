Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens are in the midst of preparation for the start of the 2024 NFL season, but they will also be mourning the loss of one of their coaches, as well.

On Sunday, the team announced that offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris passed away at the age of 70 after he was hospitalized with an acute illness last week.

The team released a statement on Sunday mourning his passing.

“Our hearts ache with grief and sadness upon learning of Coach Joe D’Alessandris’ passing early this morning,” the team said in a statement according ot Fox News.

“’Joe D.’ lived a life of boundless faith, love, devotion and inspiration. As a husband, father, grandfather, friend and coach, Joe made every individual he encountered truly feel like they were the most important person in the world.

“Anyone fortunate enough to have spent time with Joe was forever touched by his genuine and uplifting nature. He had the amazingly rare ability to connect with people in a way that deepened respect, empathy and kindness – further spreading those important virtues into the everyday life of the world.

“‘Force multiplier’ is a football term sometimes used to describe an individual who makes everyone around him better. As a coach, he was certainly that. But far more importantly, it’s also a proper characterization of Joe D’Alessandris as a person – someone who undoubtedly created a legacy of love and impact that will live on forever.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Joe’s family – particularly his three incredible daughters – during this somber time. Now reunited with his late and precious wife, Toni, we know they are smiling down from above and blessing everyone they dearly love.”

The news made waves throughout the NFL world, as well, as many took to social media to express their sympathy and pay homage to the longtime coach.

Coach D always had a smile on his face and willing to teach anyone who was willing to learn. I truly appreciate the time he always gave me.

As @HayleyElwood said he was one of a kind. Prayers out to his family and loved ones. https://t.co/FluZsYohB8 — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) August 25, 2024

Coach Joe D was one of a kind. As a young reporter new to the NFL, I learned so much about the intricacies of the offensive line from him. His philosophy on cross-training is something that will stick with me forever. Sending love to his family and all who knew/played for him. https://t.co/bLJqAtZJK4 — Hayley Elwood (@HayleyElwood) August 25, 2024

https://x.com/GeorgiaTechFB/status/1827808578456973343

Rest in Peace, Joe D. An absolute legend, welcoming mentor, and a great coach. https://t.co/OEmZD7YGWT — Charlie Gelman (@CharlieGel) August 25, 2024

I have so much respect for Coach Joe D'Alessandris. One of the honors of getting to see Ravens training camp was seeing his passion in action. While I never met him, I marveled at his energetic coaching and how much he believed in his players. This hurts. Coach, you're a real one https://t.co/Vj30N2cKcT — Chris Schisler (@footballman58) August 25, 2024

To know Joe D. was to love him. Coach was one of the kindest people I’ve had the joy of meeting and working with in this business. He will be missed by so many. 💜 https://t.co/EicU6RDzKt — Emma Levine (@elevine8) August 25, 2024

Really good coach that I was proud to get to know a little back when I started evaluating draft prospects. RIP 🙏 https://t.co/sC7Tm3wk5I — Jeff Risdon (@JeffRisdon) August 25, 2024

This is devastating news to hear. Always appreciate my conversations with Coach D. https://t.co/nv7T43vcu7 — Gaizka Crowley (@Gaizka_UofA) August 25, 2024

Oh my…the Ravens family has had to do so much grieving. Losing another beloved member of the organization just seems so unfair. Rest in peace Coach Joe D. https://t.co/NMgkjw5RUG — 𝐅𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝𝐬 (@EDCburner) August 25, 2024

After getting his first NFL job with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2008, D’Alessandris then spent time with the Buffalo Bills and the San Diego Chargers before joining the Ravens in 2017.

