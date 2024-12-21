Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

This week, the Atlanta Falcons decided to bench veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr. But it sounds like the situation is a bit more serious than that.

According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Atlanta Falcons are planning to part ways with Kirk Cousins before March 17.

“Kirk Cousins’ divorce from the Falcons is expected to be finalized before his $10 million roster bonus is due March 17, with executives across the NFL fully expecting Atlanta to release him by then,” Schefter wrote for ESPN.

One way or another, it’s clear that Cousins’ time with the Falcons is effectively over.

“The split between Cousins and the Falcons is inevitable at this point, according to multiple sources,” Schefter continued.

The Falcons could choose to trade him if they found a trade partner, but it does not seem like that will be an option.

“Front office executives observing the situation have pointed out that, due to the no-trade clause in Cousins’ contract, he now has all the leverage. And nobody believes he will do any favors for a Falcons team that surprised him on draft night by selecting another quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., in the first round, then benched him this week in favor of the rookie,” Schefter wrote.

“Thus there now is a widespread expectation across the league that the Falcons will not be able to trade Cousins and will have to release him before March 17, when his $10 million roster bonus for the 2026 season comes due. There is no need for the Falcons to absorb any more costs for a quarterback whom they have paid $90 million for 14 games.”

Clearly, things have not gone the way that Cousins and the Falcons expected after they signed him in March.

We’ll have to see what’s next for him as he becomes a free agent yet again.

[ESPN]