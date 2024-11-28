Nov 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; General view of the logo at mid-field before the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most consistent franchises in the NFL when it comes to coaching staffs. Pittsburgh has only had three head coaches in the last 55 years.

Despite this amazing consistency, it appears one of their most important coordinators is starting the process of looking for his next role, and there’s a chance it won’t even be in the NFL.

“Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith said Thursday he had a preliminary conversation with North Carolina about its head coach vacancy following the dismissal of Mack Brown,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Why have a preliminary conversation if you’re happy in Pittsburgh?” one fan wanted to know on Twitter.

“This bum shouldn’t even be a HC for a High School team,” one fan added.

“Arthur Smith’s interest in North Carolina is intriguing, but it’s clear his focus remains with the Steelers for now. The college ranks will always be an option, but Pittsburgh fans can rest easy for now,” one fan added.

“Anyone getting rid of Arthur Smith is smart. I feel bad for UNC if they hire him,” a fan added.

“Unc bout to recruit seven backup tight ends,” a fan added.

“Come on back to Chapel Hill… and bring that checkbook w ya,” one North Carolina fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see who replaces Smith if he bolts for the college ranks.