After two weeks of sitting on the bench, the Indianapolis Colts will return back to Anthony Richardson as their starter for their Week 11 game against the New York Jets. And ahead of his return, Richardson spoke about some of the things he learned in his brief time on the sidelines.

Richardson of course missed the majority of his rookie season due to injury. So this second season is essentially serving as his official rookie year in terms of in-game experience.

With that comes growing pains. But now, he plans to learn on the fly with a renewed sense of dedication to consistency day in and day out.

“I still think there is room for improvement all around,” Richardson told reporters on Wednesday. “But lately, I’ve been working on consistency. That’s always been a thing of mine. But just trying to perfect that and just get better at that. Just being consistent in all aspects. This week and the past couple of weeks, I’ve been trying to work on sacrificing more. The guys ask me to do certain things. Even if I don’t feel like doing them. You gotta do it because it’s sacrifice and they are doing it, so why not do it.

“Just showing them that I can do my work day in and day out. Consistently, as a pro, you feel like I’m doing my work it’s enough. But that’s never enough. Especially not for the vets. They feel like if they doing the extra work, you gotta do it too. So, that’s how its supposed to be.”

Only time will tell whether Richardson will do enough to become the quarterback of the future in Indianapolis. But with head coach Shane Steichen announcing that he will be the starter for the remainder of the season, he will at least get an honest chance at showing his improvements.

