Sep 29, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) lies on the field following an injury Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts are on their first winning streak of the season, but it’s going to be an uphill climb to keep it going.

The Colts officially confirmed on Sunday that their young gunslinger, Anthony Richardson, would be missing the Colts’ next game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, per NFL insider Adam Schefter.

“Colts QB Anthony Richardson officially is inactive today,” Schefter tweeted on Sunday.

Colts QB Anthony Richardson officially is inactive today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2024

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“another colts season, another washed 40 year old qb throwing the football. make it stop,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Tough break for the Colts—hoping for a speedy recovery for Richardson. Time for the team to rally and show their depth,” a fan added.

“Tough break for the Colts with Richardson out, but hopefully he recovers soon and gets back on the field,” another person added.

“Bros never gonna stay healthy man,” someone wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see how this unfolds for the Colts. Richardson has delivered on some massive throws down the field this season but has struggled with his accuracy and turning the ball over. Richardson’s replacement, Joe Flacco, is a seasoned veteran in the league and should do a much better job of managing the offense down-to-down.

If Flacco does well he might keep the starting job.