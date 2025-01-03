Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts have had a tumultuous season. Young quarterback Anthony Richardson was drafted and expected to be a project quarterback in the NFL, but the Colts seemed unwilling to wait for him to develop and turned to veteran Joe Flacco as the team’s starter mid-season.

After Flacco struggled in the starting role, the team turned back to Richardson, who wasn’t exactly flawless on the field himself.

Unfortunately, since getting his starting job back, Richardson has gone down with a back injury. Now, it appears that the injury is such that the Colts are done with the Richardson experience this season, and will close out the season with Flacco.

“Colts ruled out QB Anthony Richardson for Sunday’s regular-season finale vs. the Jaguars due to his back injury. One final start this season for Colts QB Joe Flacco,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday.

Colts ruled out QB Anthony Richardson for Sunday’s regular-season finale vs. the Jaguars due to his back injury. One final start this season for Colts QB Joe Flacco. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2025

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“This week is one thing, fairly meaningless, but the report of Richardson having a low back disc issue that had him crawling on his hands & knees isn’t great Maybe if he had a better injury history but low back pain is notorious for being a recurring problem Hope I’m wrong but with the way Richardson plays it’s hard to trust him to stay healthy for a full season,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Hopefully the Colts can figure out if Richardson is their franchise QB before he turns 30,” one fan added.

“Looking more and more like it is time to move off of Richardson. He already can’t stay healthy enough to play consistently. Now you add back problems to mix. Not good. He has missed more games than he actually plays. Hire a new GM and let him draft the new franchise QB in 2026,” another fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see what the Colts decide to do about Richardson in the offseason.