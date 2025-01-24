Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

After joining the Buffalo Bills via a midseason trade from the Cleveland Browns, many expected that Amari Cooper would play a key role in his new team’s offense.

Three months later, however, that hasn’t proven to be the case, with Cooper having tallied just 20 receptions on 32 targets for 297 yards and two touchdowns in eight regular-season games with the Bills.

Cooper’s production — or lack thereof — has carried over into the postseason as well. Through his first two playoff games with Buffalo, the former Alabama star has amassed just two receptions for eight yards on four targets.

That included last Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round game against the Baltimore Ravens, in which Cooper failed to record a single catch and received just one target.

Nevertheless, the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver is keeping a positive attitude, stating that the most important stat for him is whether or not the Bills win.

“I’m very satisfied. I’ve never been this far in the playoffs,” Cooper said according to The Associated Press. “Obviously, every receiver wants to have, you know, 10-20 catches a game. But that’s not always how the cookie crumbles.

“Winning is way more important, and there’s many ways to win. So absolutely no complaints from me, because that’s all I truly wanted. I mean, I’ve had it every other way and haven’t really reached the pinnacle of this sport.” The 30-year-old receiver added: “You have so many players that are doing their job that they can get the job done without you. So that’s kind of where my ego dies and the pride is put aside for the sake of the team.”

The good news for Cooper — and Buffalo — is the Bills’ season isn’t over yet. On Sunday, they’ll face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, with what would be Buffalo’s first Super Bowl appearance since the 1993 NFL season on the line.

[NFL.com]