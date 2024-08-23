Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets star quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been quite outspoken in his support for independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. throughout this election cycle as he was even considered as a possible running mate for Kennedy. But Rodgers got some pretty horrible news on that front on Friday afternoon.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. officially announced on Friday afternoon that he was dropping out of the 2024 presidential election and will now be supporting Donald Trump against Kamala Harris.

“I’ve made the heart-wrenching decision to suspend my campaign and to support President Trump. This decision is agonizing for me because of the difficulties it causes me, and my children and my friends,” Kennedy said according to Fox News.

“In an honest system, I believe I would have won the election,” Kennedy continued. “I no longer believe that I have a realistic past of electoral victory in the face of this relentless, systematic censorship and media control.”

While Kennedy may be supporting Trump, Rodgers has made it quite clear in the past that he was not a fan of the former president and would not be supporting him in the upcoming election.

“Trump, okay, Trump’s an outsider, all the rhetoric, we’re going to drain a swamp and go after the corruption. And I don’t think a lot happened,” Rodgers said during an appearance on the Look Into It podcast earlier this year.

Rodgers was particularly bothered that Trump followed the advice of Dr. Tony Fauci during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“And what I fault him for is Tony Fauci, because he is an establishment pharmacrat since he got in, and he’s been in forever, and he’s the highest paid government official. And he let, and not only did Trump push the vaccine, Operation Warp Speed, or whatever the [heck] it was, but he let Fauci stay in charge and shut the country down,” Rodgers said.

“So my thing on politics is I’ve always had the [freaking] sham because the majority of them are all juiced in, and it’s run by the big banks, the big pharma, the lobbyists, the big everything, right? That doesn’t give a [expletive] deep down about the American people, all they care about is profits, power and control.”

Needless to say, it’s pretty horrible news for Rodgers that he lost his favorite presidential candidate, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

It looks like Rodgers, who has become well-known for sharing his political opinions, is now without a candidate to support in the election.

