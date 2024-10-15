East Rutherford, NJ — October 14, 2024 — Aaron Rodgers of the Jets leaves the field at the end of the game. The Buffalo Bills came to MetLife Stadium to play the NY Jets. The Jets played their first game under new interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich.

The struggles of the New York Jets continued in their Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. And after the game, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers made it a point to call out the officials in the game after a number of “ridiculous” calls throughout the matchup.

Individually, Rodgers had a pretty solid performance, throwing for 294 yards and two touchdowns. However, a costly fourth-quarter interception would ultimately play the difference in the game.

However, Rodgers’ interception perhaps wouldn’t have played a difference in the game if not for the sheer number of penalties called in this game. The Jets were called for 11 total penalties for 110 yards, some of which playing a crucial role in the Bills’ victory.

After the game, Rodgers made it clear that the officiating in this game was “ridiculous” in his eyes. Even when it came to a few calls that ended up going in the Jets’ favor.

“It seemed a little ridiculous,” said Rodgers of the penalties in the game. You know, some of them seemed really bad. Including the roughing the passer on me. That’s not roughing the passer. May as well play sarcastiball if we’re going to call those things. And I thought the one on Kinlaw wasn’t roughing the passer either. I thought we had chances. We had a walk-in touchdown with Braelon (Allen) and we had a phantom holding. Thought we had our chances.”

Aaron Rodgers’ comments about the penalties on MNF included:

– Saying the roughing the passer on him was not roughing the passer.

– Saying the roughing the passer called on Javon Kinlaw was not roughing the passer.

– Saying a penalty was called off on a “phantom holding call.” pic.twitter.com/UYfER3LQ0k — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 15, 2024

The game was a crucial one for the Jets, both because it was an AFC East matchup and because the Jets came into the game at 2-3 on the year. So it is certainly understandable that Rodgers is quite frustrated about some very questionable officiating in the game.

But regardless, the Jets now find themselves in a tough position at 2-4 on the year with more questions than answers about their future for the rest of the season.

