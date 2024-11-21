Syndication: The Record

The New York Jets’ Aaron Rodgers experiment has been nothing short of a disaster.

Rodgers’ first season in the Big Apple was cut short after he ruptured his Achilles in the Jets’ first series of the season against the Buffalo Bills. This year Rodgers has stayed healthy enough to play in every game, but the Jets haven’t been much better off for it.

The Jets are going into the weekend at 3-8 and tied for last place in the AFC East. Now, it appears that the powers at be in New York have had enough of the Rodgers show, per one league insider.

“I feel fairly confident in saying Rodgers will not be the QB for the Jets in 2025,” said NFL insider Ari Meirov on his NFL Spotlight with Ari Meirov podcast.

Fans reacted to the news that Rodgers was likely done in New York after this season on social media.

“What are the Jets going to do about QB then? They won’t be in position to get one of the top QBs in the draft. Everyone keeps saying Rodgers won’t be there, but I don’t see any other options for them,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Pencil in a championship appearance for whoever he plays for. Brett Farve 2.0,” one fan who must not have seen Rodgers play this season added.

“Please tell me he’s going to Minnesota now,” one Vikings fan pleaded.

It’ll be interesting to see if this is the end of the road for Rodgers or if he has one last Super Bowl run in him after a fresh start in a new city.

