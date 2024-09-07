Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Last season was a worst-case scenario situation for Aaron Rodgers as he tore his Achilles in his first possession of the season and was forced to miss the remainder of the year. This season, the former MVP and Super Bowl champion is hoping to get a chance to prove he’s still capable of competing at an elite level, as he looks to revitalize his career with the New York Jets.

Unfortunately for Aaron Rodgers, it sounds like the New York Jets offensive line is already dealing with some injuries that could hinder its ability to offer him protection as he returns from the devastating injury.

The season hasn’t even started yet, and they’re already dealing with an injury to a vital piece of their offensive line depth.

According to Athlon, Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced that guard Wes Schweitzer will be placed on injured reserve due to a hand injury. This is especially terrible news for Aaron Rodgers, who was injured last season in large part because the Jets’ offensive line was unable to hold on in pass protection.

The Jets will now be scrambling to shore up their offensive line to avoid a repeat of last season’s disaster.

[Athlon]