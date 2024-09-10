Syndication: The Record

While Aaron Rodgers’ second game as a member of the New York Jets went better than his first, it was far from perfect.

The four-time NFL MVP completed 13 of his 21 pass attempts for 167 yards, one touchdown and one interception with his New York Jets falling to the San Francisco 49ers 32-19 on Monday Night Football in what marked his first game since suffering a torn Achilles in last year’s season opener.

After the game, Rodgers spoke with reporters regarding his return to the field. And while the 40-year-old quarterback was clearly happy to be playing again, he was far from satisfied with his performance.

“This is a tough opener for us, travel-wise and schedule-wise, but no excuses,” Rodgers told reporters, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “We have to play better and I have to play better and we’ll bounce back.”

Meanwhile, Jets head coach Robert Saleh defended his star quarterback, stating: “We never really gave him a chance to get into a rhythm.”

The good news for the Jets is they still have 16 games left to make good on the lofty expectations they have faced since acquiring Rodgers in a trade with the Green Bay Packers ahead of the 2023 season. And the 10-time Pro Bowl selection clearly still has high hopes for New York this season, hinting at a potential Super Bowl rematch against the 49ers.

“They are a championship-level group — and I hope we see them then,” Rodgers said of the 49ers.

[ESPN]