Syndication: The Record

The New York Jets suffered a loss in a hard-fought game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night with the Bills clinching the victory with a game-sealing interception late in the fourth quarter.

But it sounds like quarterback Aaron Rodgers is placing the blame on one of his wide receivers.

On the play, Aaron Rodgers was trying to throw a deep pass to veteran wide receiver Mike Williams, who appeared open on the play if the ball was thrown deep enough.

The ball appeared to be underthrown a bit, resulting in an interception as Williams slipped while trying to come back to the ball.

It appeared to be a bad throw from Rodgers. But after the game, he seemingly placed the blame on Williams.

“There’s two verticals, Allen’s down the seam and Mike’s down the redline… so I’m throwing a no look to the redline,” Rodgers said after the game in a video shared by Emmanuel Acho.

“When I peak my eyes back there Mike’s running an ‘in-breaker’ … it’s gotta be down the redline.”

The good news for the Jets is that they did get a bit of a boost to their offense by trading for Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams – a former teammate of Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers.

We’ll have to see how Adams helps their passing game.

[Emmanuel Acho]