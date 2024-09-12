Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been quite the summer for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

After engaging in a “hold-in” while seeking a new contract, the 2023 second-team All-Pro selection became the subject of several trade rumors. He then ultimately opted to remain in San Francisco, signing a four-year, $120 million extension with the franchise that drafted him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

That allowed Aiyuk to suit up for the 49ers’ Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. And despite San Francisco emerging with a 32-19 victory, it was hardly a game to remember for the Arizona State product, who caught just two passes for 28 yards in the win.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Aiyuk discussed his forgettable season opener. And in doing so, he admitted that he didn’t want to watch the game film out of fear of what he might see.

“I didn’t watch the film until this morning,” Aiyuk said according to The Athletic’s David Lombardi. “I was a little scared to watch it, but not as bad as I thought.”

Brandon Aiyuk said he didn’t feel right in Monday’s opener vs the Jets and that he’d never felt that way before. He obviously wasn’t in top form. “I didn’t watch the film until this morning. I was a little scared to watch it, but not as bad as I thought.” — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) September 11, 2024

Despite tallying two catches, perhaps Aiyuk’s most memorable play from the game came when he dropped a would-be touchdown just before halftime, which led to some harsh comments from Peyton Manning during ESPN’s ManningCast. Nevertheless, it appears the 26-year-old is looking to put the poor performance behind him heading into San Francisco’s Week 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

[David Lombardi on X]