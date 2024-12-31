Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Despite hoping to return to the Super Bowl to avenge last year’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the San Francisco 49ers never seemed to get going this year. It was a bad omen of things to come when star running back Christian McCaffrey missed the beginning of the season with a surprise Achilles injury.

Injuries would continue to derail the Niners’ season, as it felt like another star player went down every week. San Francisco enters the final week of the season at 6-10 and completely out of the playoff picture.

Many thought that the abysmal season would result in the team moving on from head coach Kyle Shanahan. Now, according to one prominent NFL insider, we know exactly what direction the 49ers are taking regarding their head coach.

“49ers owner Jed York told (Tim Kawakami)regarding HC Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch: ‘They’re not going anywhere. You can write that. They’re not going anywhere,’” reported Ari Meriov on Tuesday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

It’ll be interesting to see how San Francisco approaches the offseason.