Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers addressed a lingering issue the team dealt with all season.

Their special teams unit doomed them all year, and arguably led to their lack of success this past season. The team missed the playoffs for the first time since the COVID-shortened 2020 season and only the second time since the 2019 season.

After parting ways with their former special teams coordinator, the team’s hired a new one.

The 49ers have named Brant Boyer as the team’s new special teams coordinator. San Francisco hired Boyer away from the New York Jets, where he worked since 2016. San Francisco officially announced the new hire on X on Monday morning.

The 49ers had a disappointing 2024 season, but they hope they can turn things around for next season. They hired Robert Saleh back, also from the Jets, as their new defensive coordinator. Saleh gained notoriety as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2020 before the Jets hired him away. The hope is his return revitalizes a talent-abundant defense littered with experience.

The 49ers had owned the NFC West over the past few years and the conference as well. They’ve appeared in two Super Bowls since 2019 and four NFC Championship Games. That elusive sixth Super Bowl title has been hard to get though. San Francisco last won the Super Bowl in the 1994 season.

That wait will continue, but a new hope may be rising in the Bay Area. We’ll see what 2025 brings them. The NFL world reacted to the news.

49ers long snapper Taybor Pepper was ready to get to work.

One fan was very bullish on the idea.

Another fan was very pleased by the hire.

And another was quite optimistic.