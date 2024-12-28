Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers came into the season as perhaps the biggest contender in the NFC. But due to a multitude of issues, the organization is now looking for answers they haven’t had to look for in quite some time.

Each of the last three seasons, the 49ers have not only made it to the postseason but made deep runs in the playoffs when they got there.

That will not be the case this season, as they are set to miss out on the postseason currently sitting at 6-9 on the season.

Injuries to key stars like Brandon Aiyuk, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, Christian McCaffrey, and others certainly played a part in their disappointing year.

But other factors, including a potential regression from Deebo Samuel and perhaps even Brock Purdy, also seemingly loomed large.

On Friday, 49ers general manager John Lynch acknowledged his shortcomings in all of this, vowing to find the root of the problems in the organization and solve them for the 2025-26 season.

“It’s not somewhere where we want to be again, but we’re here this year,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “Can’t believe we’re here, but we are. And we have to accept that. We have to learn from it. We can’t just chalk it up to there were a lot of injuries. Well, the team we’re playing, Detroit, they had a lot of injuries, but they found a way.

“And so, we’ve got to look at the root. We have been looking at the root causes. We’ll fix it. We’ve got a lot of great players and a lot of great people that we want to be a part of the solution moving forward, and we’ll go find the other parts of our team to get us back to where we belong. And that’s competing for championships, and I’m confident in our plan to do that.”

Lynch has largely been an excellent general manager since obtaining the role in 2017. But now, he finds himself in the tough position of trying to get the 49ers back on track after reaching the Super Bowl just a season ago.

In the meantime, the 49ers will look to end things on a positive note this season with a Week 17 game against the Detroit Lions and a Week 18 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

