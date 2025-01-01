December 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) passes the football against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers have had countless injuries drastically impact their fortunes this season. And on Monday, they unfortunately had one more significant injury to perhaps their most important player, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

In the final drive of their Monday Night Football game against the Detroit Lions, Purdy left the game after injuring his previously surgically repaired elbow.

Purdy wasn’t able to return. And it turns out, the injury may have lasting effects on Purdy that may limit both his availability for Week 18 and perhaps beyond.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan offered an update on Purdy during his press conference on Tuesday, detailing how Purdy said his arm didn’t feel great and that his arm felt like it was “on fire”.

He was also unable to throw on the sideline after the injury, which led to him not returning to the game.

Shanahan added that they will know more about the injury on Wednesday. But obviously, the injury should be a major concern for 49ers fans considering Purdy’s history with his right elbow.

A number of 49ers fans took to social media to offer their best wishes for Purdy moving forward.

“Prayers up speedy recovery,” wrote one fan on X.

“Praying for the best for Purdy… rest up,” wrote another fan.

The 49ers are well out of the mix for a playoff spot in a season that has been hampered with injuries. So chances are Purdy will not be playing in Week 18.

It’s of course incredibly unfortunate that Purdy suffered this kind of injury in a game that was essentially meaningless for both the 49ers and the Lions.

On top of Purdy’s injury, the 49ers have also lost the likes of Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, and Dre Greenlaw to season-ending injuries.

Hopefully, an offseason of recovery will do Purdy and the 49ers as a whole some good as they look to put this nightmare of a season behind them.

[Ari Meirov on X]