Game of Thrones was one of the biggest television shows of all time at its peak. So big in fact, that years after its final season, just seeing its actors is enough to leave people speechless.

Such was the case on Sunday night at a Los Angeles Lakers game. The Toronto Raptors were in Los Angeles to take on the Lakers, and Raptors forward RJ Barrett converted a tough basket after being fouled.

In a video that’s making the rounds online, Barret is seen celebrating the basket when he notices someone sitting courtside and does a double take after spotting Nikolaj William Coster-Waldau, the actor who played fan-favorite character Jaime Lannister.

Barrett even asks Coster-Waldau if he is who Barrett thinks he is.

RJ hit a double take after he saw Game of Thrones legend Nikolaj Coster-Waldau aka Jaime Lannister 🤣⚔️ pic.twitter.com/dyVHRmUGcF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 11, 2024

Fans are reacting to the wholesome moment online.

“Hahaha always funny when even “celebs” are impressed by other celebs,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Would’ve been distracted the rest of the game lol you see everybody at Lakers games man,” one fan said.

“A lanister in the house means a disaster gonna happen. And RJ proved it with a double take,” one fan said.

“That’s hilarious! RJ’s reaction to spotting Nikolaj Coster-Waldau must’ve been priceless—seeing a Game of Thrones legend in person is enough to make anyone do a double take! Bet he didn’t expect to come face-to-face with Jaime Lannister,” one fan added.

“Guess even kingslayers leave everyone starstruck!” one fan added.

Hopefully, we’ll get to see more from the Lannister clan in a Game of Thrones sequel series.