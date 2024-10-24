Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

When it comes to the NBA’s GOAT (greatest of all time) conversation, most seem to agree that it’s a debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Magic Johnson, however, doesn’t see it that way, believing that the discussion involves Jordan and another player.

“We know Kobe belongs in that conversation even today,” Johnson said, referring to the late Kobe Bryant, according to eurohoops.net. “When you think about scoring-wise, nobody could stop Kobe, just like nobody could stop Michael Jordan… When the game was on the line, if I gotta have one guy with that rock, I am going to choose between them two dudes, Michael Jordan or Kobe. Because I know both of them are going to hit the shot or get fouled and hit the free throws to win the game.”

While it would be one thing to say that Bryant belongs in the debate with Jordan and James, it’s hard to read Johnson not including the latter in the conversation as anything but a shot at the current Los Angeles Lakers star. It’s also worth noting that Johnson was a part of the Lakers’ front office when it lured James to Los Angeles in 2018, with the Hall of Fame point guard resigning a year later in a move that reportedly blindsided the four-time MVP.

Although Bryant had a legendary career in his own right, the realty is that you won’t find many metrics that favor him in comparisons to James. In any event, it’s certainly curious to see Johnson’s apparent slight of James, especially considering their past relationship and the comparisons many have drawn between the two of them.

[EuroHoops.net]