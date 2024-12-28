The Dallas Mavericks are in the middle of an important follow-up season they were looking for after making it to the NBA finals last season before falling short to the Boston Celtics.

The Mavericks are 20-11 as they try to navigate an injury to star player Luka Dončić. Unfortunately, Dončić’s focus won’t be solely on his rehabilitation, according to one prominent NBA-centric Twitter account.

“Luka Dončić’s Dallas home was burglarized Friday, per police. No one was home, and Luka and his family are safe. A police report has been filed, and the investigation is ongoing,” reported NBA Central on Saturday.

Luka Dončić’s Dallas home was burglarized Friday, per police. No one was home, and Luka and his family are safe. A police report has been filed, and the investigation is ongoing, per @TheSteinLine pic.twitter.com/PeUeKOvG36 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 28, 2024

Fans reacted to the shocking news on social media.

“Dude why are all these athletes homes getting burglarized so much recently????” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“The burglarization of athletes homes is getting ridiculous. It’s a problem for the entire country, but athletes homes are clearly being targeted right now,” another fan added.

“Unfortunate man, luka just started a charity foundation and the first thing that happens is a burglary,” added someone else.

“They were looking for a championship ring and MVP , ended up leaving with nothing,” one fan joked.

“No reason to stack bread here on earth when thieves and robbers (criminals and YOUR government) will TAKE (steal) and MANIPULATE your hard earned wealth,” added someone else.

It’ll be interesting to see if the investigation results in the criminals being apprehended.