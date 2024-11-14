Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has seemed to be the first athlete truly capable of defeating Father Time.

James recorded his third straight triple-double on Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. With his play of late, there’s no reason James can’t play several more years in the NBA, but after the game he officially announced that wasn’t in the cards.

“I don’t know. I’m not gonna play that much longer. If it’s 1 year, 2 years, whatever the case may be. I’m not playing until the wheels fall off. I’m not gonna be the guy that’s disrespecting the game,” James told reporters outside of his locker room.

LeBron James on how much longer he thinks he’ll play: “I don’t know. I’m not gonna play that much longer. If it’s 1 year, 2 years, whatever the case may be. I’m not playing until the wheels fall off. I’m not gonna be the guy that’s disrespecting the game.” (via @jovanbuha) pic.twitter.com/Impjfhhcwt — Witness King James (@WITNESSKJ) November 14, 2024

Fans reacted to the announcement on social media.

“I still bet he plays 3 more years, retires, and plays for Team USA in the 2028 Olympics in LA,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Saying “I’m not going to play until the wheels fall off” is an insane statement in year 22,” one fan added.

“If reaves and rui turned into dependable players consistently like jrue and d white. Lakers would be championship ready and goat wouldn’t be talking like this. He means it but if he really thought he could win he wouldn’t even be giving that answer. Even if he thinks it,” one fan added.

“I’m calling it now next season will be his last season..so enjoy him while you can, he won’t be doing this for much longer,” one fan added.

“Today I would say his retirement is in 2-3 years. AD‘s prime will come to an end than to. So Lakers have to bring AD,LeBron and JJ some help for the next 2-3 years,” one fan added.

“I say max one more year.. he definitely looks his age this year with the occasional explosive plays,” added a fan.

“Sadly its more 1-2 years he would still be great at 43 but… not the same i would want to see him finish this season + 1 or 2 more,” one fan added.

Hopefully, James will change his mind and continue to play for several more years.