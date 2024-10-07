Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are going to be one of the NBA’s most fascinating storylines this season.

The purple and gold are always in the headlines, but this season is going to be a media storm like no other. Not only do the Lakers have a first-year head coach in JJ Redick, and NBA megastar LeBron James, but the team also drafted James’ son, Bronny, in the second round.

LeBron and Bronny made history on Sunday night, becoming the first father and son duo to share an NBA court together during one of the Lakers’ preseason games. However, the two had startling different takes on the experience.

“For a father, it means everything,” LeBron said, per Athlon Sports. “For someone who didn’t have that growing up, to be able to have that influence on your kids and have influence on your son? To be able to have moments with your son? And ultimately, to be able to work with your son?

I think that’s one of the greatest things that a father can ever hope for or wish for.”

Bronny had a much different take on the experience.

“I wasn’t really thinking about me being on the court with my dad,” he said. “Just preparing for the game and the game plan.”

It’s clear this means a lot more to the elder James, as Bronny is trying to find his place in the league. It’ll be interesting to see if this divide in outlook creates extra tension for the Lakers in what is already sure to be a media circus of a season.