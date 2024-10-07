Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers have a lot to be excited about this season.

The Clippers will be spending their first season in their new arena, the Intuit Dome. The Clippers also have two elite NBA talents going into the season as they look to compete for a championship in Kawhi Leonard and James Harden.

However, it doesn’t seem that everyone in the building is as excited about what’s going on behind the scenes in preparation for the upcoming NBA season. Clippers star Kawhi Leonard spoke to the media during the Clippers training camp and was brutally honest about where the team is at, claiming that “nobody stood out to me so far.”

Kawhi Leonard says that he has been watching the new guys in camp such as Kris Dunn and Derrick Jones Jr., as well as observing everyone's progression, but adds "nobody stood out to me so far" pic.twitter.com/X6tMzFEqLS — Law Murray 🏟️ (@LawMurrayTheNU) October 6, 2024

Fans were shocked by the candid statement and reacted on social media.

“He’s always so brutally honest it’s hilarious,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Bro saying this and can’t play 40+ games harden doesn’t deserve this,” one fan said, noting Leonard’s extensive injury history.

“As much as I like Ballmer as an owner, ever since he has taken over the team it has been really boring to watch. If you’re a new team, don’t try to build around old players. Losing Shai was the worst thing that ever happened to the Clippers. Now they’re going to be screwed,” someone added.

“Cause this roster is garbage i wish this horrible franchise would trade my boy he wasting time in a clipper uniform,” someone else chimed in.

This isn’t the sort of thing you’d expect from a leader of the team, especially one who has cost the franchise multiple chances at a championship due to his availability issues. It’ll be interesting to see how Leonard’s teammates respond to the blatant disrespect from him in the media.