Sep 30, 2024; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) during media day at the UCLA Health Training Center.

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James has had one of the more controversial rookie seasons ever for a second-round draft pick. Many believe that the only reason Bronny was selected is because of his father, Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Regardless, Bronny is on the team, and as such he’s been on the road a lot recently. Apparently, he’s been missing home. He posted on his Instagram story about missing and loving his girlfriend, Parker Whitfield.

After his post, a fan account posted a picture on social media of Bronny and Parker together at Disneyland.

Fans online had strong opinions on the picture.

“She cheating tho, sorry lil bro,” one person said on Twitter without actually providing any proof.

“Yo girl and stats both way below average,” one particularly mean-spirited fan added.

“We don’t care fam stick go basketball,” said one person for whom ball seems to be life.

“You can’t find a jump shot, assists, or points there. Dad probably paid for that too,” one person added.

“You haven’t earned disneyland you belong at boomers you [expletive] scrub,” one person added.

“Black nepo babies linking up love this for them,” one fan added.

Hopefully, Bronny can block out the internet hate while focusing on his career and being happy with Parker.