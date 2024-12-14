Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs is in a heap of legal trouble. The media mogul was arrested earlier this year in New York and charged with crimes that included sex trafficking and racketeering.

Things aren’t going swimmingly for the Los Angeles Lakers either, to say the least. Superstar forward LeBron James has left the team due to personal reasons, and it’s unclear exactly when he’ll be back in the fold. Unfortunately, one prominent sports media figure is connecting the dots between James and Diddy.

“So LeBron just left the Lakers because he needs a break and the team doesn’t know when he’s coming back?! Interesting timing given all the Diddy revelations and the fact that LeBron’s on video bragging about how great Diddy parties are,” tweeted Outkick founder Clay Travis on Friday.

Fans reacted to Travis’ statement on social media.

“The dude left social media and then left his team. Something bad is about to be dropped,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Exactly! Also notice how the NFL won’t separate themselves from JayZ? Likely a number of players and owners on those videos of Diddy’s,” another person added.

“Coincidences are piling up: Bondi and Patel are looking like locks, firm statements that the Diddy files will be declassified, Bondi and Patel declare that they will follow the evidence and prosecute, Wray steps down, LeBron steps away from basketball,” someone else wrote.

“There are millions of awful takes on the internet but my god even as someone who actively roots against Lebron I think is the most idiotic of them all,” another person wrote.

It’s worth noting that there’s been nothing concrete linking James to any of Diddy’s heinous charges.