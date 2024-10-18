Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers have a LeBron James-sized problem, or rather a LeBron James Jr.-sized one.

After selecting Bronny James, the son of Lakers forward Lebron James, in the second round of the NBA draft, spirits were high after the pair became the first father-and-son duo to be on the same NBA team together at the same time.

The mood in Los Angeles has soured considerably now that Bronny has played some preseason games. The numbers aren’t good.

Per NBA statistical database StatMuse, things could hardly be worse for the Lakers rookie.

“Bronny in 5 preseason games: 1.6 PPG 20.0 FG% 0.0 3P% Has more turnovers than buckets,” StatMuse’s official Twitter account shared early Friday morning. It’s hard to imagine anyone playing much worse and to compound matters, the Lakers have another rookie who is performing like a seasoned veteran despite not getting nearly as much fanfare.

Dalton Knecht, who you might not have even heard of before, scored 20 straight points on Thursday night to lead the Lakers to an overtime preseason victory.

Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht STOLE THE SHOW scoring TWENTY STRAIGHT in the 4Q and OT leading LAL to the #NBAPreseason victory! 🔥 35 PTS

🔥 7 REB

🔥 8 3PM

🔥 10-18 FGM pic.twitter.com/WFCptZs3cd — NBA (@NBA) October 18, 2024

Fans are reacting to the Bronny James situation online.

“If I’m the Lakers, I’d have Bronny James play: • full season in the G League • 30 mpg in 2025 Summer League • at least 20 mpg next preseason I’ve seen lottery picks go through the same struggles. In most cases, the problem is mental. He has the tools, but needs confidence,” one remarkably hopeful fan said on Twitter.

“People have been talking about Bronny all offseason like Dalton Knecht wasn’t the Lakers real draft pick,” another fan said.

“Can yall finally give some shine to the Best rookie on our team and not just the one with a name. I was [upset] after the draft they didn’t have Knecht jerseys, but they had Bronny. Bet they got them now,” one fan added.

“Sportscenter showed 2 Bronny highlights and 2 Knecht highlights. One had 4 points and one had 35, including 20 straight,” one fan added.

It’s looking like Bronny’s time in the NBA won’t be long. Hopefully, he gets his photo-ops in with his dad while he can

