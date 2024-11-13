Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

LeBron James’ place in the pantheon of great NBA players is solidified, his son, Bronny James, has a long way to go.

Bronny is starting with trying to earn consistent minutes in an NBA rotation. Unfortunately, after starting his season next to his dad with the Los Angeles Lakers, it became quickly apparent that Bronny wasn’t quite ready for the big stage.

The Lakers demoted the younger James to the South Bay Lakers, the team’s developmental G-League affiliate. Unfortunately, at least in the NBA Bronny’s struggles were expected.

Struggling in his G-League debut was a new low for Bronny. The guard had a meek stat line of six points on 2-for-10 shooting from the field, going 0-for-5 from the three-point line to go along with five turnovers.

Fans reacted to the rough start on social media.

“He is playing against Best Buy employees and high schoolers,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Not NBA ready, it’s just that simple,” one fan added.

“Im surprised he didn’t flop and injury and go out on Workmen’s comp to finish the season,” one fan added.

“If he continues to put up stats like that in the G-League, he shouldn’t play another NBA game,” a fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Bronny can salvage a solid NBA career, but nothing so far has indicated that will be the case.