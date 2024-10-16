Sep 30, 2024; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) during media day at the UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers Bronny James has made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Many have questioned if James even deserved to be selected in the second round of the NBA draft or if he was just a nepotism selection due to the overwhelming presence of his father, LeBron James. Bronny’s college production at least, points to nepotism, as he only averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 36.6 percent shooting in his lone season at the University of Southern California.

Bronny’s early production in the NBA has not been much better. “Through three preseason games, Bronny James has the worst plus/minus of all 494 players to log exhibition minutes thus far,” Sporting News posted on Twitter.

While there’s been no on-court evidence to suggest Bronny is going to pan out in the NBA, his last name has kept fans engaged on what his rookie season might be,

Now the odds are out on his chances to win NBA Rookie of the Year, and they’re quite laughable. Betting expert David Payne Purdum has revealed Bronny’s odds to take home the award at 1,000-1.

Apparently, sportsbooks have been just as unimpressed with Bronny’s basketball career as everyone else. However, the rookie does have one other important figure on the Lakers in his corner besides his father.

“On the offensive end, he’s still figuring out who he is. That’s our job as a player development program just to build him in,” Lakers head coach JJ Redick said, per The Spun. “But truthfully, he’s so easy to coach. He’s got a great soul and just a great energy about him. I like being around him. I’m rooting for him. He’s a good player that we’re happy to have in our program.”

It’ll be interesting to see if James manages to prove his doubters wrong, or flames out in the league as most are expecting him to.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

[The Spun]