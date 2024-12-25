Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers drafted the son of superstar LeBron James, Bronny James, in the second round of the NBA draft. Unfortunately, Bronny’s rookie season has not gone ideally, as he is splitting time with the South Bay Lakers, Los Angeles’ G-League affiliate.

Now, some dark news has come to light that is shedding light on the situation.

“I’ve become resilient over these past couple of years fighting through injuries, mental illness, stuff like that… Just, you know, coming in and working every day and staying the course… It’s a blessing to be able to play this sport that I love,” Bronny revealed.

“There’s a chance I wasn’t going to be able to. So, I wake up and I’m thankful for that every day.”

Bronny James says he’s been dealing with mental health issues since cardiac arrest in 2023: “I've become resilient over these past couple of years fighting through injuries, mental illness, stuff like that… Just, you know, coming in and working every day and staying the… pic.twitter.com/fL6gI3HXxx — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 25, 2024

Fans reacted to the announcement on social media.

“Believe it or not, this guy has real talent to make it. He’s a nepo baby yes. But he has the tools to make it in the NBA. And that’s rare see something like that in sports today,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“As someone who had a very mild not so serious heart situation, the anxiety it causes of it happening at any moment can be debilitating. Can’t imagine what it’s like for someone who went through cardiac arrest,” one fan added.

“The mental pressure LeBron puts him under probably causes a majority of these issues,” another fan added.

“That cardiac arrest was no joke. Probably always in the back of his head while playing,” a fan added.

“So glad to see him starting to get comfortable and succeeding. Great kid. Glad he can tune out all the noise and focus on getting better everyday,” one fan added.

“I think his mental health issues is more so coming from him getting cooked on socials for his dead nba performances,” added one fan.

Hopefully, Bronny can overcome his issues.