New York Yankees Oct 19, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; The New York Yankees celebrates after beating the Cleveland Guardians during game five of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
Well … that’s awkward.

Look, these things happen in the playoffs. You get the big win, but the champagne celebration and beer showers are on the opposing team’s turf.

So was the case on Saturday night when the New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALCS to advance to the World Series.

Naturally, they wanted to celebrate with a team photo, but they unintentionally took the shot in front of a big message on the Jumbotron thanking Guardian fans for the season.

The Yankees won, 5-2, after a stellar performance from Juan Soto, who hit a three-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to lift the team up after being tied at two. It was a 402-foot shot during a seven-pitch at-bat.

Game changer.

The pinstripes took the AL pennant after a five-loss skid and will head to the Fall Classic.

They celebrated in style despite being at Progressive Field.

Yankee fans still showed up and stayed to watch the players party.

No Yankee celebration is complete without John Sterling on the call:

It’ll be the first Yankees appearance in the Fall Classic since 2009.

About Jessica Kleinschmidt

Jess is a baseball fan with Reno, Nev. roots residing in the Bay Area. She is the host of "Short and to the Point" and is also a broadcaster with the Oakland A's Radio Network. She previously worked for MLB.com and NBC Sports Bay Area.

