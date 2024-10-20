Well … that’s awkward.
Look, these things happen in the playoffs. You get the big win, but the champagne celebration and beer showers are on the opposing team’s turf.
So was the case on Saturday night when the New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALCS to advance to the World Series.
Naturally, they wanted to celebrate with a team photo, but they unintentionally took the shot in front of a big message on the Jumbotron thanking Guardian fans for the season.
Yankees posing for the team photo with “Thank You Fans” on the Guardians’ scoreboard is unintentionally hilarious pic.twitter.com/UMlCXGRcVj
— Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) October 20, 2024
The Yankees won, 5-2, after a stellar performance from Juan Soto, who hit a three-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to lift the team up after being tied at two. It was a 402-foot shot during a seven-pitch at-bat.
Game changer.
The pinstripes took the AL pennant after a five-loss skid and will head to the Fall Classic.
They celebrated in style despite being at Progressive Field.
WAY TO GO, BOYS 🍾 🍾 pic.twitter.com/EIlpjnXEGW
— YES Network (@YESNetwork) October 20, 2024
Congratulations to Aaron Judge.
The @Yankees Captain is headed to his first #WorldSeries 👏 pic.twitter.com/GZFmyugysl
— MLB (@MLB) October 20, 2024
Yankee fans still showed up and stayed to watch the players party.
No Yankee celebration is complete without John Sterling on the call:
John Sterling’s classic call.
“Juan Soto makes the catch. Ballgame over. American League Championship Series over. Yankees win. THEEEEEEEEEE YANKEES WIN. And the Yankees are going nuts on the field.”pic.twitter.com/JUCUTKLxas https://t.co/A2929fnbfv
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 20, 2024
It’ll be the first Yankees appearance in the Fall Classic since 2009.