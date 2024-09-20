Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Babe Ruth has been seen as baseball’s Michael Jordan for a long time, but that might all be coming to an end.

Shohei Ohtani has done what nobody thought possible since entering the MLB with the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani first proved that it was possible to both terrorize pitchers from the batter’s box and also step on the mound and leave hitters wondering what happened. Now with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Ohtani is still reframing what people believe is possible in the Sport, even in a season where he’s not being asked to step on the mound.

On Thursday Ohtani became the first player to record 50 home runs and stolen bases in a single season, and people are finally conceding that this is the greatest baseball player of all time. Babe Ruth had a good run, but fans on social media were finally ready to call it.

“Shohei will go down as one of the greatest of all-time now. Kids will be talking about him in 100 years like they do Babe Ruth,” one fan said.

“just ridiculous, modern age Babe Ruth. Maybe more impressive than MJ,” another fan wrote.

“Babe Ruth could never,” someone added.

“lol a 50/50 season after having Tommy John surgery. Babe Ruth and ya faves ain’t coming close to this man,” a fan said.

It’s nothing to discredit Ruth, but Ohtani is simply undeniable at this point.

[MLB]